Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $581.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.