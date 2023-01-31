Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $226.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

