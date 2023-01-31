Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.