Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

