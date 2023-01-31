Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,446,000 after purchasing an additional 896,291 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.