Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 7,661 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $145.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

