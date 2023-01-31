Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 33,104 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $50.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

