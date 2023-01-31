Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $162.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

