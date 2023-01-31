Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 17,988 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3,584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 538,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

MO stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

