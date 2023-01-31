Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,107 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 907.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after buying an additional 190,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,673,000 after buying an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth $22,006,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

Shares of SGEN opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.03.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,459. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

