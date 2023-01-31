CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.