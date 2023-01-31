CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.44-$3.68 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGS. Oppenheimer started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth about $553,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.