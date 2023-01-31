CSG Systems International (CSGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.44-$3.68 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.85.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGS. UBS Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Articles

