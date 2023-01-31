Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Announces Dividend of $0.42

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.
Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CYVF opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Crystal Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.
About Crystal Valley Financial
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crystal Valley Financial (CYVF)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.