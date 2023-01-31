Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Announces Dividend of $0.42

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYVF opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Crystal Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

About Crystal Valley Financial

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Crystal Valley Financial Corp. is a holding company. It focuses on the provision of financial products and services, including business and personal banking, trust and wealth management services, and insurance products. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Middlebury, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.