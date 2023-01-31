CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells $13,500.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,582. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $656.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.05.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFB shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $436,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $2,278,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

