Critical Review: Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) versus Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A Expro Group -10.15% -0.91% -0.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Cal Dive International has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cal Dive International and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A Expro Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Expro Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cal Dive International and Expro Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expro Group $825.76 million 2.40 -$131.89 million ($1.14) -15.99

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group.

About Cal Dive International



Cal Dive International, Inc. provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage services. It offers diving-support services such as construction, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of offshore production and pipeline infrastructure on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf as well as in international offshore markets. The company was founded by Lad Handelman in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Expro Group



Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

