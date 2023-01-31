Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,591.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 331,538 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CEQP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.76 and a beta of 2.53.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Articles

