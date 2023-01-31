Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

GLDI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.28. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $139.27 and a fifty-two week high of $175.80.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.