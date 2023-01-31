Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.90% of Crane worth $142,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Crane Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CR opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.76.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

