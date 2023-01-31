Covenant (COVN) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $55.88 million and approximately $88,524.73 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

