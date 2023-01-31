Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $76,217.13 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,471.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Couchbase Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,537. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $668.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.57.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
See Also
