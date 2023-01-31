Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $76,217.13 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,471.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,537. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $668.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Couchbase by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.