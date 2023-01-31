Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$68.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.95. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$59.90 and a 12-month high of C$68.90.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization products for gastroenterology and endoscopy worldwide. It offers Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol and UCERIS/Cortiment, an oral tablet formulation for remission in active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis; GI Genius, a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps; and Methylene Blue MMX, diagnostic drug to enhance pre-cancerous and cancerous detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy.

