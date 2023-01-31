Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

CLM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. 922,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,663. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 19.39%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

