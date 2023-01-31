Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

