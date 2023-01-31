Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TDVG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. 3,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $34.19.

