Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.28)-$(0.22) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.45). The company issued revenue guidance of $760-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.65 million. Confluent also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.15)-$(0.13) EPS.

Confluent Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. 6,282,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,352. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.17.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 461.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

