Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart Sells 13,200 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nancy Stuart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, Nancy Stuart sold 2,893 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $20,974.25.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Institutional Trading of Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 252,572 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 127,319 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 673,041 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,137,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,720,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNCE shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.