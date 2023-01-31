Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.40. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 1,270,191 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRK. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

