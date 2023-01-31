Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Price Hits $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00400593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.06 or 0.28116361 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00587218 BTC.

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.