CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Donald G. Basile Sells 100,000 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,512,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPOW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,053. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

