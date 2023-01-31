Comparing Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invivyd and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd N/A N/A -$226.79 million ($2.59) -0.88 Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 57.23 -$370.64 million ($4.54) -9.27

Invivyd has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -61.84% -53.66% Beam Therapeutics -343.05% -38.93% -21.67%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Invivyd and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Invivyd has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invivyd and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 1 0 0 0 1.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Invivyd currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.89%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $74.29, suggesting a potential upside of 76.45%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than Invivyd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Invivyd on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

