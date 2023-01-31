Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock worth $1,839,466 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

