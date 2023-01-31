Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,622,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $336,514,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 739,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 109,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.