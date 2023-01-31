Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lowered by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 848.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. 1,707,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 241.02% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

