Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $71.50 million and approximately $340,848.26 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00405113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,515.89 or 0.28444010 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00590891 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.