Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 94,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,875. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Clough Global Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Clough Global Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.0599 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

