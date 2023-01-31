Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN remained flat at $19.60 during trading hours on Monday. 480,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,020. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,063 shares in the company, valued at $668,247.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,063 shares in the company, valued at $668,247.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,304 shares of company stock worth $9,126,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 226,847 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

