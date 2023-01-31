CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

CKX Lands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN CKX opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

About CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Rating ) by 251.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered at Lake Charles, LA.

