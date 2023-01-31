Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 968,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. 64,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

