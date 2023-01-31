Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,943,000 after purchasing an additional 221,949 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.75. The company had a trading volume of 397,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.67 and its 200-day moving average is $501.66. The company has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

