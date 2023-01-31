Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.92 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,098,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

