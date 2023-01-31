Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.71. 1,203,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,757. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

