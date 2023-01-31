Citigroup Increases Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $176.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

About Baidu

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,205,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.