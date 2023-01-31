Citigroup Increases Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $176.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.
Baidu Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BIDU opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
