Citigroup Boosts Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $51.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 89.67%. The business had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schrödinger by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

