Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.10- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Cigna Stock Performance
NYSE CI opened at $310.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.57 and its 200-day moving average is $302.21. Cigna has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,998,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 540.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 275.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cigna (CI)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.