Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.10- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $310.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.57 and its 200-day moving average is $302.21. Cigna has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.45.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,998,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 540.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 275.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

