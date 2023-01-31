Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $221,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $221,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,770 shares of company stock worth $1,527,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

KDNY opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.02. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

