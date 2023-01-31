Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.16.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -865.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,938. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.