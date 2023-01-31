Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Chesswood Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a commercial equipment finance company focused on small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through the U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing segments. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment is involved in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

