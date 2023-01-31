CEEK VR Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $99.80 million and $7.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019133 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00216017 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002857 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13587442 USD and is up 9.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $14,157,423.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

