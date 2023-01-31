CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.03. The stock had a trading volume of 702,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,816. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $201.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

